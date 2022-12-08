Paytm To Consider Share Buyback Proposal On Dec. 13

Paytm's parent One97 Communications Ltd. will consider a share buyback proposal to reward shareholders after an agonising first year of going public.

The board of the company is scheduled to meet on Dec. 13 to consider the repurchase plan, according to an exchange filing. "Given the company’s prevailing liquidity/financial position, a buyback may be beneficial" for the shareholders, it said.

Shares of Paytm have tumbled more than 76% below the initial public offering price, as investors remain concerned about profitability and a global slowdown.