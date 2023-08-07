Paytm Shares Surge Over 11% As Vijay Shekhar Sharma Plans To Buy Stake From Antfin

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd. surged more than 11% to a six-month high as Vijay Shekhar Sharma plans to buy 10.30% stake in the company from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V.

The purchase will be conducted through Netherlands-based Resilient Asset Management BV, in which Sharma owns 100% stake, according to an exchange filing. Antfin, part of the Alibaba Group, will cease to be the largest shareholder in Paytm.