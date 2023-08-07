Paytm Shares Surge Over 11% As Vijay Shekhar Sharma Plans To Buy Stake From Antfin
The fintech company's stock has surged over 60% so far this year.
Shares of One97 Communications Ltd. surged more than 11% to a six-month high as Vijay Shekhar Sharma plans to buy 10.30% stake in the company from Antfin (Netherlands) Holding B.V.
The purchase will be conducted through Netherlands-based Resilient Asset Management BV, in which Sharma owns 100% stake, according to an exchange filing. Antfin, part of the Alibaba Group, will cease to be the largest shareholder in Paytm.
Shares of the company rose as much as 11.44% intraday, the most since Feb. 8. The stock was trading 7.06% higher at Rs 852.70 apiece compared to a 0.14% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 as of 9:38 a.m. The scrip has gained 60.24% year-to-date.
The total traded volume stood at 13 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 58.26
Of the 13 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, and two suggest a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 27.8%.