Paytm Shares Surge 20% As Analysts See Path To Profitability By FY25-26

Dolat Capital in its Feb.7 investor note retained Paytm's growth estimates for fiscal 2022 through 2025 citing the company's "healthy growth performance" in the third quarter and "strong leading indicators" across businesses such as loan, device subscriptions and monthly transacting users.

The brokerage expects operating margins to improve by 250–300 basis points for FY25. These estimates imply that the company would break even in terms of EBIT and profit after tax by second half of FY25, it added.

JM Financial raised Ebitda estimates for the company given a scale-up in financial services and expects a normalised Ebitda breakeven for Paytm in FY25, according to its Feb. 6 note.