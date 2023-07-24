Paytm Shares Decline After Q1 Loss Narrows
Shares of One97 Communications Ltd., the parent of Paytm, declined on Monday after its losses narrowed in the first quarter.
The company's loss narrowed to Rs 358.4 crore in the quarter ended June, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Bloomberg estimate for a loss of Rs 333.4 crore.
One97 Communications Q1 FY24 (Consolidated, Year-On-Year)
Revenue from operations increased 39% to Rs 2,341.6 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: 2,431.7 crore).
Ebitda loss narrowed to Rs 292.7 crore versus Rs 633.9 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Ebitda loss of Rs 294 crore).
Ebitda margin stood at -12.5% versus -37.7% (Bloomberg estimate: 12.1%).
Net loss narrowed to Rs 358.4 crore from Rs 645.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Net loss of 333.4 crore).
Here's what analyst have to say about the Q1 results
Citigroup
Net payment margins grew by 3 basis points year-on-year to 16 basis points, which was ahead of Citi’s estimate of 14 basis points. The growth was aided by lower interchange expenses on wallet and higher payment gateway revenues.
Improved margins on device subscriptions also contributed to growth in net payment margins.
Dolat Capital Market Pvt.
Paytm added more than 10,000 employees on a year-on-year basis, taking its base to 30,000; this force will be used not just for device subscription but also to cross-sell and upsell other offerings.
Paytm has started selling gift vouchers to merchants, which can be offered to Paytm users on the app, making individual merchants more attractive to users. "We believe such initiatives can add new growth opportunities while continuing to build on existing strengths," the research firm said.
The company aims to achieve positive free cash flow by the end of FY24, led by improving contribution margin and remains on track for the same.
Shares of the company were trading 0.53% higher at Rs 848.80 apiece, compared to a 0.01% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:15 a.m.
The stock fell as much as 1.04% intraday. It has risen 59.87% on a year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.6 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index stood at 53.86.
Of the 13 analysts tracking the stock, 10 maintain a 'buy' and three suggest a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month return potential of the stock stood at 8.2%.