Paytm Shares Gain Over 5% On Report Airtel Chief Seeks Stake In Firm

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd., the owner and operator of payments platform Paytm, gained over 5% after Bloomberg reported that Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s Sunil Mittal is seeking a stake in the fintech company.

Airtel could possibly merge Airtel Payments Bank into Paytm Payments Bank in a stock deal, while Mittal seeks to buy Paytm shares from other holders separately, Bloomberg reported.