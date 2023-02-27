Paytm Shares Gain Over 5% On Report Airtel Chief Seeks Stake In Firm

BQPrimeBusiness NewsPaytm Shares Gain Over 5% On Report Airtel Chief Seeks Stake In Firm
Airtel may merge Airtel Payments Bank with Paytm Payments Bank, while Mittal seeks to buy Paytm shares, Bloomberg reported.
27 Feb 2023, 9:58 AM IST
Paytm app is seen on a smartphone. (Source: Dado Ruvic/Reuters)
Shares of One97 Communications Ltd., the owner and operator of payments platform Paytm, gained over 5% after Bloomberg reported that Bharti Airtel Ltd.'s Sunil Mittal is seeking a stake in the fintech company.

Airtel could possibly merge Airtel Payments Bank into Paytm Payments Bank in a stock deal, while Mittal seeks to buy Paytm shares from other holders separately, Bloomberg reported.

China's Ant Group is also considering selling some of its shares in Paytm to keep its holding within a required threshold, Bloomberg reported.

Shares of the Noida-based Paytm have rebounded from their record low in November last year. However, the scrip is still down about 70% from its IPO price of Rs 2,150 apiece.

The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led firm, in its latest earnings, said it achieved operating profitability before ESOP, ahead of target for the September 2023 quarter. The operating profit before ESOPs was estimated to be Rs 31 crore. 

Shares of Paytm gained 5.26% to Rs 656.3 apiece as of 9.30 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 declined 0.40%.

Of the 12 analysts tracking the company, nine maintain a 'buy,' three suggest a 'hold,' and none recommend a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month consensus price targe implies an upside of 46.7%.

