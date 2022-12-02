Paytm Shares Gain After Company Projects Upside On Cash Flow

Shares of One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent of Paytm, gained after its management said it hopes to generate positive free cash flow over the next 12 to 18 months.

Following a 61% plunge in its stock price since January and taking into account the traction Paytm has garnered on loan distributions and sales of its "soundbox" devices, brokerages said the stock might be worth a fresh look.

Paytm's loan disbursals have jumped by 482% year-on-year and touched Rs 7,313 crore as of September 2022, according to a recent exchange filing. The number of its subscription-paying merchants—for payment devices—also climbed to 4.8 million in September 2022, up from 1.3 million in September 2021.

Still, analysts said, there are also some risks that could turn into headwinds.

"Soundbox contributes 14% of gross payment revenue and 38% of net payment revenue," according to estimates by CLSA analysts. Given the uptick in competition on soundboxes and the increasing share of UPI transactions, it'll be hard to meaningfully push up the take rate on payments, the analysts added in their note.

Maintaining asset quality that guarantees decent take rates, ensuring that BNPL customers don't move to credit cards en masse, and avoiding a price war in the soundbox segment would be key monitorable for the company, according to reports by brokerages.

Shares of Paytm gained 4.14% at Rs 521.80 a piece as of 10:55 a.m., while the benchmark Nifty 50 eased 0.59%.