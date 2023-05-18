Paytm SBI RuPay Credit Card Launched: Check Features, Benefits, Application Process & More

Paytm, India’s leading payment app launched a ‘next-generation’ UPI card with Rupay network today. NPCI (National Payments Corporation India), SBI Bank and Paytm joined forces today to re-define the credit card experience for the country and make credit card more available to the young and tech savvy generation. The card has some amazing features and benefit as well, as said in the launch by the Founder & CEO of Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma.

Paytm, in partnership with SBI Card, is offering 2 credit card variants for its users, one is Paytm SBI Card & the second one is Paytm SBI Card SELECT.

These credit cards are exclusively available for Paytm users. Users can apply for these cards on the latest version of their Paytm App.