Paytm Says 'Technical Issue' With App As Users Complain Of Outage
Downdetector, the provider of real-time information about the status of websites, showed a spike in reports about Paytm.
Payments platform Paytm said its mobile application is facing a "technical issue" as users complained of a service outage on Wednesday.
"We’re aware of the technical issue persisting in Paytm app. We’re sorry to place you in this situation and assure you to get it resolved at the earliest," the company said in response to a user complaint on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.
The wallet page of the Paytm app showing an error.
Paytm offers a digital wallet that lets consumers pay for various services as well as transactions through the Unified Payments Interface.