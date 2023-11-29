BQPrimeBusiness NewsPaytm Says 'Technical Issue' With App As Users Complain Of Outage
Paytm Says 'Technical Issue' With App As Users Complain Of Outage

Downdetector, the provider of real-time information about the status of websites, showed a spike in reports about Paytm.

29 Nov 2023, 08:49 PM IST
BQPrime
Paytm app on a phone. (Photo: Usha Kunji/BQ Prime)

Payments platform Paytm said its mobile application is facing a "technical issue" as users complained of a service outage on Wednesday.

"We’re aware of the technical issue persisting in Paytm app. We’re sorry to place you in this situation and assure you to get it resolved at the earliest," the company said in response to a user complaint on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The wallet page of the Paytm app showing an error.

Downdetector, the provider of real-time information about the status of various websites and services, showed a spike in reports about Paytm.

Paytm offers a digital wallet that lets consumers pay for various services as well as transactions through the Unified Payments Interface.

