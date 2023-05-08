Paytm Q4 Results Review: Analysts Remain Positive On Improving Profit Metrics

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd., the operator of payments platform Paytm, gained after analysts maintained their 'buy' calls on the stock, following the company's improving fourth-quarter earnings metrics.

On May 5, Paytm posted a second consecutive quarter of operating profitability, if one doesn't take into account ESOP costs. Overall, it posted a net loss of Rs 168.4 crore during the March quarter, as against an estimated loss of Rs 369.20 crore. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 392 crore in the preceding December quarter.

Its revenue grew 13.2% to Rs 2,334.50 crore on an increase in gross merchandise value, higher merchant subscription revenue, and the growth of loans distributed.