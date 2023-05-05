Paytm Q4 Results: Net Loss Narrows, Revenue Grows 13%

One 97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of digital payments platform Paytm, saw its net loss narrow on the back of a double-digit rise in revenue during the quarter ended March 31.

The Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company posted a net loss of Rs 168.40 crore during the March quarter, as against an estimate of Rs 369.20 crore. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 392 crore in the preceding December quarter.

Paytm reported a 13% rise quarter-on-quarter in revenue at Rs 2,334.50 crore during Q4, as compared with an estimated Rs 2,325.73 crore.