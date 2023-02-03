Paytm Q3 Results: Loss Narrows To Rs 392 Crore

Paytm's third quarter revenue rose and it reported operational profitability before cost for employee stock options ahead of its guidance.

One97 Communications Ltd., the parent company of Paytm, narrowed its net loss to Rs 392.1 crore for the quarter ended December from Rs 571.5 crore in the preceding quarter, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 529.4 crore loss estimated by analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Paytm Q3 Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue up 8% at Rs 2,062 crore, compared with the forecast of Rs 2,120.4 crore.

Ebitda loss narrowed to Rs 330.70 crore vs Rs 537.8 crore.

Meanwhile, the company's Founder and Chief Operating Officer Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that it achieved operating profitability before ESOP ahead of target for the September 2023 quarter.

It pegged the operating profit before ESOPs at Rs 31 crore.

"The team was asked to focus on growth with quality revenues that contribute to the bottom line," said Sharma.