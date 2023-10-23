Paytm Q2 Results Review: Shares Fall Even As Most Analysts Hike Target Price

Shares of Paytm, the fintech giant operated by One97 Communications Ltd., fell even as brokerages upped their target price as the Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led firm narrowed its loss in the second quarter.

Its consolidated net loss narrowed sequentially to Rs 291.7 crore in the quarter ended September, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 285.2 crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

One97 Communications Q2 FY24 Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Revenue up 7.5% to Rs 2,518.6 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,564.4 crore).

Ebitda loss narrowed to Rs 231 crore versus Rs 292.1 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Ebitda loss of Rs 119.6 crore).

Net loss narrowed to Rs 291.7 crore from Rs 358.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Net loss of Rs 285.2 crore).

Shares of the company fell as much as 5.65% to Rs 931.80 apiece, lowest level since Oct. 17, compares to a 0.38% decline in the Nifty at 12:07 p.m.

Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, 13 maintain a 'buy' rating and two suggest 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The return potential of the stock implies an upside of 22.2%.