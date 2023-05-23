Paytm Payments Bank Gets RBI Nod To Reappoint Vijay Shekhar Sharma As Part-Time Chairman

Paytm Payments Bank has received RBI nod to re-appoint Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma as part-time chairman for a year, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.
"We have been informed that Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has received approval of RBI for re-appointment of Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Part-time Chairman of PPBL, for a third term starting from May 23, 2023, for a period of one year", One97 Communications said in a regulatory filing.
One97 holds a 49% stake in PPBL and Sharma holds the rest of the stake in the entity.