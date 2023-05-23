BQPrimeBusiness NewsPaytm Payments Bank Gets RBI Nod To Reappoint Vijay Shekhar Sharma As Part-Time Chairman
ADVERTISEMENT

Paytm Payments Bank Gets RBI Nod To Reappoint Vijay Shekhar Sharma As Part-Time Chairman

One97 holds a 49% stake in PPBL and Sharma holds the rest of the stake in the entity.

23 May 2023, 11:27 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Vijay Shekhar Sharma. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
Vijay Shekhar Sharma. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

Paytm Payments Bank has received RBI nod to re-appoint Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma as part-time chairman for a year, a regulatory filing said on Tuesday.

"We have been informed that Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) has received approval of RBI for re-appointment of Mr. Vijay Shekhar Sharma as Part-time Chairman of PPBL, for a third term starting from May 23, 2023, for a period of one year", One97 Communications said in a regulatory filing.

One97 holds a 49% stake in PPBL and Sharma holds the rest of the stake in the entity.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT