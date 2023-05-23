Paytm Launches New Feature UPI SDK To Enable Customers Make '4X Faster UPI Payments'; Details Here

One97 Communications Ltd, owner of the payments app Paytm announced the launch of Paytm UPI SDK.

This new feature allows customers of online merchants to make UPI payments directly and in-line from the merchant’s mobile app without getting redirected during checkout, Paytm said in a statement.

Paytm UPI SDK powered by the technology of Paytm Payments Bank and distributed to existing online merchants by Paytm Payments Services Ltd.

"With Paytm UPI SDK, customers can enjoy 4X faster UPI payments through a 5X reduction in the number of taps and a 100% elimination of any external redirection, where customers have to switch between merchant and payment apps to complete transactions. This leads to fewer clicks, faster transactions, far higher success rates and increased customer retention," the company.