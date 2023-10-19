Paytm Gets A New 'Buy' As Jefferies Sees Two Factors Paying Off

One 97 Communications Ltd., the operator of Paytm, gets a 'buy' rating from Jefferies, citing acclerated monetisation of its large ecosystem and ramp-up of credit business.

Paytm is India's leading consumer payments network and market leader in merchant payments, according to Jefferies. "In the next four quarters, Paytm will turn profitable and be among the few large profitable fintechs globally that enjoy strong growth (>30%), double-digit Ebitda margins and stable profitability," the brokerage said in an Oct. 18 note.

Jefferies has set a target price of Rs 1,300, implying an upside return potential of 38%.