Paytm Founder To Take Control From Ant Without Paying Cash

Sharma, also chief executive officer of Paytm-parent One97 Communications Ltd., will increase his holding in the Indian fintech company to 19.42% while Ant’s drops to 13.5%, according to a regulatory filing. Ant gets convertible securities that will give it the option to recoup its stake in future. That means it can raise its holding back to above 23% at a later date, potentially benefiting if Paytm’s stock price rises, though the company didn’t specify a timeframe for exercising that option.