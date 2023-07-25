Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Explains What Elon Musk Said About Rebranding Twitter
Twitter is rebranding to X.com! CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma takes a poll on the new name. Here are the results!
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Monday conducted a poll on micro-blogging platform Twitter after owner Elon Musk decided to change the logo from Twitter bird to X. The results are here.
Here are the final results of Vijay Shekhar Sharma's poll which ended on July 25, 2023. Around 38.7% voted for 'Twitter: only content' while 61.3% voted for 'X.com which promises to offer more things.'
source: twitter
Sharma explained what Elon Musk says about X. He said that the Twitter name made sense when it was just 140-character messages going back and forth – like birds tweeting – but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video. Twitter is also planning to add comprehensive communications and the ability to conduct users entire financial world. So since the Twitter name does not make sense in that context, Elon had tweeted that we must bid adieu to the bird.
Here for X!— Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) July 25, 2023
This is what @elonmusk says about X:
âThe Twitter name made sense when it was just 140 character messages going back and forth â like birds tweeting â but now you can post almost anything, including several hours of video.
In the months to come, we will addâ¦ https://t.co/TqNrG05I0f
And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023
Elon Musk on Twitter rebranding to X
Elon Musk announced the rebrand on July 24, 2023, in a series of tweets. Musk said that the new name, X, was chosen because it "embodies the imperfections in us all that make us unique." He also said that the new logo, a white stylised "X" on a black background, was designed to be "simple, elegant, and timeless."
The rebrand has been met with mixed reactions. Some people have praised Musk for his willingness to shake things up at Twitter, while others have criticised the new name and logo as being too simplistic and unmemorable. Only time will tell whether the rebrand will be a success.