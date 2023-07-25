Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma Explains What Elon Musk Said About Rebranding Twitter

Elon Musk announced the rebrand on July 24, 2023, in a series of tweets. Musk said that the new name, X, was chosen because it "embodies the imperfections in us all that make us unique." He also said that the new logo, a white stylised "X" on a black background, was designed to be "simple, elegant, and timeless."

The rebrand has been met with mixed reactions. Some people have praised Musk for his willingness to shake things up at Twitter, while others have criticised the new name and logo as being too simplistic and unmemorable. Only time will tell whether the rebrand will be a success.