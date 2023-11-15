Paytm Collaborates With Amadeus To Drive Travel Experience With AI

One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand, on Wednesday announced a partnership with Amadeus, under which it will integrate Amadeus' travel platform and optimise travel experience from search to booking, and payment.

This partnership brings together Paytm's vast user base and Amadeus's expertise to provide travellers with a more seamless and efficient booking experience, according to a release.

Paytm has partnered with global travel technology company Amadeus to redefine travel experience with Artificial Intelligence, the release said.

"Under this collaboration, for the next three years, the company will integrate Amadeus's expansive travel platform, enhancing the travellers' experience from search to booking, and finally to payment," it said.

Paytm's partnership with Amadeus is aimed at cementing its position as the premier travel provider in India.

Leveraging Amadeus' advanced automation and New Distribution Capability, technologies will enable Paytm to secure precise results and establish a consistent and robust travel shopping ecosystem.

Paytm, the release said, will deliver hyper-personalised recommendations and dynamic pricing.

"With Amadeus APIs, Paytm users will gain access to a vast inventory of global flight options, making it easier for them to find the best deals and book flights to destinations around the world, all within the Paytm app," it said.

This single API will provide the users with seamless access to diverse travel content, including Global Distribution Systems, Low-Cost Carriers, hotels among others.

This collaboration also paves the way for Paytm to offer a unified PNR solution in partnership with Indian national carriers.

"Paytm's integration with Amadeus APIs ensures that travellers have access to a diverse range of payment options, including the convenience of UPI, the flexibility of the Paytm wallet and Postpaid, and the assurance of a safe and secure payment gateway," the release further said.