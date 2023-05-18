Patriarch SP Hinduja's Death Puts Spotlight On $14 Billion Family Feud

About three decades ago, Srichand — known as SP — founded a Swiss lender that became the focus of a UK legal battle between the family. The dispute spilled out into the public in 2020 over claims his three brothers were trying to take control in a power grab. SP’s 32-year-old grandson, Karam, is chief executive officer of Geneva-based Hinduja Bank, while his daughter, Shanu, who turns 59 this month, is chair.