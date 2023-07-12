Patel Engineering Expects Rs 2 Lakh Crore Business Tenders, Says CFO Kavita Shirvaikar

Patel Engineering Ltd. expects to receive business tenders worth Rs 2 lakh crore over the next two to three years.

The sectors set to drive this growth are hydropower, irrigation, and tunnelling, given the government’s focus on infrastructure development, Kavita Shirvaikar, chief financial officer at Patel Engineering, told BQ Prime.

According to her, the hydropower sector is expected to bring in approximately Rs 50,000 crore, while irrigation and tunnelling could contribute around Rs 90,000 crore each over the next two to three years. These projects will help the company grow its order books, Shirvaikar said.

"Our order book of Rs 20,000 crore has an L1 component of Rs 2,000 crore, and the trend will continue in the coming years," she said.

Patel Engineering—an engineering, procurement, and construction firm—secured orders worth Rs 7,700 crore in FY23. The growth trajectory is predicted to continue into FY24. Targeted projects include irrigation ventures in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka as well as hydro projects with major public sector units like the National Hydro Power Corp. and SJVN Ltd.

Shirvaikar said that hydropower and dams make up 60% of the company’s total order book, while irrigation projects represent another 21%, with the balance made up by tunnelling and other projects.

The company’s turnover crossed the Rs 4,200 crore mark in FY23, and projections for FY24 suggest a year-on-year growth of 15%. Shirvaikar also expects an increase in operating margin, which has consistently remained in the 13–15% range over recent years.