Patanjali Foods Sees Green Shoots Of Rural Recovery

Patanjali Food Ltd. is seeing "green shoots" of rural revival and a sudden surge in overall consumption after months of inflation-led slowdown.

“Demand was down 3-4% for many quarters, and sentiment was low… but since October, we are seeing a sudden surge in demand on account of Diwali and then the ongoing wedding season,” Patanjali Foods' Chief Executive Officer Sanjeev Asthana told BQ Prime.

He said the rural economy is expected to pick up further on the back of a good harvest season, which typically puts more money in the hands of households. “So, the third and fourth quarters look very good."

"The inflation pressure on margins is bottoming out," said Asthana. He expects higher demand and softening commodity prices to aid the company's margins in the quarters to come.

For edible oil, Asthana said, prices have come down from peak levels, and the company has passed on the benefit of lower prices to consumers. “If global prices come down further, there could be further softening of prices in domestic retail markets.”