Patanjali Foods Q1 Results: Profit Declines As Other Income Falls

Patanjali Foods Ltd.'s net profit fell in the first quarter on an increase in expenses incurred and a fall in other income.

Standalone net profit of the Baba Ramdev-backed company declined 67% from the previous year to Rs 87.75 crore in the June quarter of fiscal 2024, according to its exchange filing.

Patanjali Ayurved Q1 FY23 Highlights (Standalone, YoY)

Revenue rose 8% to Rs 7,767 crore.

Operating profit declined 57% to Rs 168.58 crore.

Margin contracted to 2% against 5.4%.

While the overall expenses rose 9% year-on-year, depreciation and amortisation expenses more than doubled to Rs 67.6 crore. Finance costs fell 87% to Rs 24.82 crore.

Other income declined 73% to Rs 43.4 crore.