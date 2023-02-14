Patanjali Ayurved Q3 Results: Revenue Dips On Lower FMCG Sales

The company's cost of raw materials came down from Rs 1,133.4 crore to Rs 543.2 crore sequentially, leading to a slightly better profit even as revenue declined.

The company hived off its food retail business to Patanjali Foods Ltd., which was renamed from Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd. in July 2022.

Patanjali Ayurved manufactures household and skin care products, while ghee, edible oils, rice, flour, pulses, chyawanprash and others are sold by Patanjali Foods.

Patanjali Ayurved also retails ayurvedic products such as tablets, churan, and eye drops, among others.

The company's FMCG sales fell to Rs 1,183.9 crore from Rs 1,555.1 crore in the last quarter, while ayurvedic product sales dipped marginally to Rs 281.9 crore from Rs 276.4 crore.

In September last year, Baba Ramdev announced that the Patanjali Group plans to list Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Wellness, Patanjali Lifestyle, and Patanjali Medicine in the next five years. At present, Patanjali Foods Ltd. is the only group company that’s listed on the stock market.