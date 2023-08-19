Patanjali Ayurved Q1 Results: Net Profit Down 14%, Revenue Rises On Higher Sales

Patanjali Ayurved Q1 FY24 Highlights (Standalone, QoQ)

Revenue rose 16.5% to Rs 1,947.20 crore.

Operating profit declined 3% to Rs 167.36 crore.

Margin contracted to 8.6% against 9.7% on higher expenses.

Total expenses rose 17% to Rs 1,878 crore.

Sales of FMCG products rose 14% over the previous quarter to Rs 1,565.47 crore in the June quarter, while that of its ayurvedic products rose 13% to Rs 289.51 crore, according to the company's disclosures.

Patanjali Ayurved manufactures household and skin care products, while its entire food portfolio including ghee, edible oils, rice, flour, pulses, chyawanprash and others are sold by Patanjali Foods.

After the transfer of its food business, the management of Patanjali Ayurved told BQ Prime that it has mapped out aggressive export plans to fuel growth. Revenue from its exports business rose just 1.1% over the previous quarter to Rs 9.87 crore in the June quarter, the company noted.