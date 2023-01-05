Passing The Parcel: Why The Reliance Capital Insolvency Is A Mess

After spending about a year under bankruptcy proceedings, Reliance Capital Ltd. is witnessing a tight race for its assets. The only problem? Nobody is satisfied.

From complex asset pooling and low-ball offers to a rather fashionable e-auction, everything has been tried in this insolvency. Bidders have come, led, backed out and then returned to dominate with their offers. Yet, nearly two weeks since the final bidding process was concluded, there is no clarity.

Now, a fight has broken out between two large bidders, with the committee of creditors getting pulled into it. Torrent Investments Pvt. has approached the bankruptcy tribunal challenging Hinduja Group's late-stage revision to its offer. The bidder is seeking that creditors disallow the revision.

According to three people in the know who spoke to BQ Prime anonymously, the main reason behind this problem is the unwillingness on the creditors' part to accept any responsibility. The administrator did not reject Hinduja Group's late bid as it could have been held as working against value maximisation, while the financial creditors neither accepted nor rejected the late bid as they were uncertain whether they could accept it or not.

While the bidding is currently stalled due to an order by the National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday, the financial creditors and their advisers are expecting a prolonged legal battle ahead, the people quoted above said.

Reliance Capital was placed under insolvency proceedings in December 2021 after the Reserve Bank of India suspended the board of the company and appointed an administrator. Financial creditors have claims worth over Rs 25,000 crore.

Queries emailed to Torrent Group, Hinduja Group and Reliance Capital's administrator Y Nageswar Rao remained unanswered.