Passenger Vehicle Sales Near One-Million Mark In Q1 Amid Small Car Slowdown

Utility vehicle sales continued to drive up India's overall passenger vehicle market in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as sales volume inched closer to a million, even as slower dispatches of smaller cars posed a hurdle.

The total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealerships rose 9.4% year-on-year to 9.96 lakh units in the quarter ended June, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

While sales of passenger cars rose just 0.5% to 4.14 lakh units, utility vehicle sales powered ahead with a 17.7% jump to 5.47 lakh units during the quarter.

Utility vehicles now account for nearly 55% of the market, up from around one-third of the market just a couple of years ago.

"The passenger vehicle segment crossed 2 million units in the first half of the calendar year for the first time," Rajesh Menon, director general at SIAM, said in a press release.