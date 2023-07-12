Passenger Vehicle Sales Near One-Million Mark In Q1 Amid Small Car Slowdown
Utility vehicle sales continued to drive up India's overall passenger vehicle market in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 as sales volume inched closer to a million, even as slower dispatches of smaller cars posed a hurdle.
The total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealerships rose 9.4% year-on-year to 9.96 lakh units in the quarter ended June, according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.
While sales of passenger cars rose just 0.5% to 4.14 lakh units, utility vehicle sales powered ahead with a 17.7% jump to 5.47 lakh units during the quarter.
Utility vehicles now account for nearly 55% of the market, up from around one-third of the market just a couple of years ago.
"The passenger vehicle segment crossed 2 million units in the first half of the calendar year for the first time," Rajesh Menon, director general at SIAM, said in a press release.
In contrast, sales of mini and microcars, which include models such as Maruti Suzuki's Alto, S-Presso, and Renault's Kwid, have nosedived over the years.
In the first quarter, the segment recorded sales of nearly 46,000, a 66% drop from the peak of 1.35 lakh units sold in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.
Passenger vehicle sales of 3.27 lakh units in June were the highest ever for the month, as compared with the corresponding period in the previous years.
Two-wheeler sales rose 1.7% to 13.31 lakh units in June, with dispatches of motorcycles registering 7% growth. Scooter sales were down 8% as a subsidy cut for the electric models and lower sales in the entry-level segment impacted the overall market.
Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and commercial vehicles have performed well in Q1, although some sub-segments have shown a slight momentary decline, Vinod Aggarwal, president at SIAM, said in a statement.