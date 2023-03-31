Passenger Vehicle Sales Flat In March, Suggest A Slower FY24: Analysts

Passenger vehicle sales remained flat in March as growth continued to slow down and erratic rainfall aggravated weakness in the rural market, according to analysts.

Enquiries have moderated with demand remaining tepid during the auspicious days and bookings were lower than expected for the budget models due to rising interest rates, brokerages said.

The flat sales for passenger vehicles in the month strengthened the expectations of much lower growth for the car industry in the next financial year. Analysts expect growth to fall to mid-to-high single digits.

“Passenger vehicle enquiries and footfalls have slowed down sharply and waiting periods have reduced further,” Nomura said.