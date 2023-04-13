Passenger Vehicle Sales At Record, CV Sales Inch Closer To Peak In FY23

India's passenger vehicle sales hit a record in fiscal 2023, while commercial vehicle sales inched closer to the previous peak of 2018-19 as demand strengthened amid the waning impact of Covid-19, data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers showed.

"Fiscal 2022–23 has been a year of consolidation post Covid. The year started again with supply chain disruptions from the Ukraine conflict. However, with efficient management of supply chains and better availability of commodities, especially for electronics items, prices have moderated over the year, though it remains a concern," Vinod Aggarwal, president of SIAM, said at a press conference.

Passenger vehicle sales grew nearly 27% to 38.9 lakh units in fiscal 2023 as sport utility vehicle dispatches surged 34.5% to over 20 lakh units, grabbing a dominant market share of 51.5% in the category. Sales of hatchbacks and sedans grew at a relatively moderate pace of 19% to 17.5 lakh units.

With the government's increased focus on infrastructure, the commercial vehicle industry's sales jumped 34.3% to 9.62 lakh units. The strong momentum in demand brought the sales closer to the previous peak of 10.07 lakh units, recorded in fiscal 2018–19.