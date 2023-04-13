Passenger Vehicle Sales At Record, CV Sales Inch Closer To Peak In FY23
Passenger vehicle sales grew nearly 27% to 38.9 lakh units in fiscal 2023.
India's passenger vehicle sales hit a record in fiscal 2023, while commercial vehicle sales inched closer to the previous peak of 2018-19 as demand strengthened amid the waning impact of Covid-19, data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers showed.
"Fiscal 2022–23 has been a year of consolidation post Covid. The year started again with supply chain disruptions from the Ukraine conflict. However, with efficient management of supply chains and better availability of commodities, especially for electronics items, prices have moderated over the year, though it remains a concern," Vinod Aggarwal, president of SIAM, said at a press conference.
Passenger vehicle sales grew nearly 27% to 38.9 lakh units in fiscal 2023 as sport utility vehicle dispatches surged 34.5% to over 20 lakh units, grabbing a dominant market share of 51.5% in the category. Sales of hatchbacks and sedans grew at a relatively moderate pace of 19% to 17.5 lakh units.
With the government's increased focus on infrastructure, the commercial vehicle industry's sales jumped 34.3% to 9.62 lakh units. The strong momentum in demand brought the sales closer to the previous peak of 10.07 lakh units, recorded in fiscal 2018–19.
Sales of two-wheelers grew 17% year-on-year to 1.59 crore units. The slump in the last few years due to decreasing affordability kept the number below even the sales registered in 2014–15, when industry sold 1.60 crore units. The peak sales of 2.12 crore units were in 2019–19.
Motorcycle sales rose 14% year-on-year to 1.02 crore units, while scooter sales grew over a quarter to 51.9 lakh units.
The slower growth in motorcycle sales is the key reason behind the sluggishness in overall two-wheeler dispatches. The rise in commodity prices and regulatory interventions to keep the emissions in check have led to higher prices, hitting the demand for popular entry-level vehicles.
Auto Wholesale Sales March (YoY):
Total sales rose 8.4% to 16.37 lakh units.
Passenger vehicle sales grew 4.5% to 2.92 lakh units.
Sales of passenger cars fell 11.51% to 1.22 lakh units.
SUV sales rose 19.5% to 1.58 lakh units.
Two-wheeler sales rose 7.7% to 12.91 lakh units.
Three-wheeler sales rose 69.2% to 54,360 units.
Auto Wholesale Sales FY23
Total sales rose 20.4% to 2.12 crore units.
Passenger vehicle sales grew 26.7% to 38.9 lakh units.
Sales of passenger cars rose 19.11% to 17.47 lakh units.
SUV sales rose 34.55% to 20.03 lakh units.
Two-wheeler sales rose 16.9% to 1.59 crore units.
Three-wheeler sales rose 87% to 4.89 lakh units.