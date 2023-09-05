Passenger Vehicle Inventory At Record High, Needs Vigilant Monitoring, Says FADA

The inventory of passenger vehicles climbing to a record high of 60 days is alarming and needs vigilant monitoring by carmakers, the country's top dealer body said on Tuesday.

"It is alarming that inventory levels have exceeded a 60-day supply for the first time, even before the onset of the Navratri-Diwali festivities—a trend that necessitates vigilant monitoring by PV OEMs," Manish Raj Singhania, president of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations, said in a statement.

The passenger vehicle inventory ranged from 58 to 63 days at the end of August. The rise in inventory has been consistent over the past 3–4 months with improved delivery of vehicles.