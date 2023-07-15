Passenger Assaulted AI Official On-Board Sydney-Delhi Air India flight

Despite the physical assault, Air India cabin crew did not use restraining devices to contain the unruly passenger, the source alleged.

An Air India spokesperson, in a statement, said, "A passenger on board AI-301 operating Sydney-Delhi on July 9, 2023, behaved in an unacceptable manner during flight, despite verbal and written warnings, causing distress to other passengers, which included one of our employees."

"Upon the flight's safe landing at Delhi, the passenger was handed over to the security agency, and the passenger later apologised in writing," the airline said.