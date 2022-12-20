ADVERTISEMENT
Parliament's Winter Session Likely To End On Dec. 23
The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of schedule, official sources said on Tuesday.
The decision to recommend early conclusion of the session was taken at a meeting of Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker Om Birla, they said.
The Winter Session began on December 7 and was originally scheduled to end on December 29.
Several Opposition leaders had urged the government and Birla to end the session early, citing Christmas and New Year festivities.
