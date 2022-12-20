ADVERTISEMENT
Parliament's Winter Session Likely To End On Dec. 23

The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of schedule, official sources said on Tuesday.
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp; <a href="https://unsplash.com/@jhonkasalo?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Joakim Honkasalo</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/parliament?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source:  Joakim Honkasalo/ Unsplash)
The decision to recommend early conclusion of the session was taken at a meeting of Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee chaired by Speaker Om Birla, they said.

The Winter Session began on December 7 and was originally scheduled to end on December 29.

Several Opposition leaders had urged the government and Birla to end the session early, citing Christmas and New Year festivities.

