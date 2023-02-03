Parliament Adjourned For Second Straight Day Due To Opposition Protests On Adani Issue

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appealed to members to participate in the discussions during the question hour, which he termed "significant."

He said he was ready to give the opposition enough time to raise their issues if they gave proper notice.

However, an unrelenting opposition continued their protests and sloganeering, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings till 2 p.m.

In the Rajya Sabha, soon after the house met for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected the 15 adjournment notices filed by members of various opposition parties to discuss the Adani Group issue.

"I have received 15 notices under Rule 267 from different members...I have gone through all the notices. I am unable to accede to them as these are not fulfilling the requirements of rule 267," Dhankar said, leading to uproar from opposition members.

He then adjourned the house till 2.30 p.m. as opposition members continued to cause uproar.

(With PTI inputs)