Paras Defence Shares Gain As Unit Inks Pact With Spacekawa Explorations

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. gained after its unit inked a pact with Spacekawa Explorations Pvt.

Paras Anti-drone Technologies, a subsidiary of the company, signed a memorandum of understanding with Spacekawa Explorations for the indigenous development and deployment of space intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance payloads, including RF wideband software-defined radio.

Paras Anti-drone Technologies and Spacekawa Explorations, also known as Kawa Space, intend to develop technologies for space applications that can address the challenges of a rapidly changing world.