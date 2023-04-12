Paras Defence Shares Gain As Unit Inks Pact With Spacekawa Explorations
Its unit along with Spacekawa Explorations for the indigenous development and deployment of space intelligence.
Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. gained after its unit inked a pact with Spacekawa Explorations Pvt.
Paras Anti-drone Technologies, a subsidiary of the company, signed a memorandum of understanding with Spacekawa Explorations for the indigenous development and deployment of space intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance payloads, including RF wideband software-defined radio.
Paras Anti-drone Technologies and Spacekawa Explorations, also known as Kawa Space, intend to develop technologies for space applications that can address the challenges of a rapidly changing world.
Shares of Paras Defence rose 1.91% to Rs 528.25 apiece as of 11:01 a.m., compared to a 0.19% advance in the benchmark NSE Nifty 50. The stock gained as much as 3.40% intraday.
The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.2.
Source: Bloomberg, Exchange filing