Panel Calls For Comprehensive Plan To Meet Power Demand Apart From Ad Hoc Arrangements
A parliamentary panel has asked the government to make a comprehensive plan to fully meet peak power demand apart from ad hoc arrangements in view of the projected high electricity demand of 230 GW in April this year.
The power ministry has taken many steps to meet the unprecedented high demand for power during this summer season, like the direction for all imported coal-based power plants to run at full capacity from March 16, 2023, to June 15, 2023.
Besides, the ministry has also asked domestic coal-based thermal plants to import coal for blending with domestic dry fuel to avoid shortages.
In its 35th report on Demand For Grants For 2023–24 from the Ministry of Power, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy noted that the ministry has stated that they are expecting a peak of 2.30 lakh megawatts during April 2023, therefore, necessary arrangements, including the running of gas-based power stations, have been made to meet the peak demand.
However, it observed that the instances of shortages in the supply of power, despite having more than 4 lakh MW of installed generation capacity, are a cause for concern for the Committee.
It recommended that "apart from making ad hoc arrangements to meet the peak demand, there should be comprehensive planning to fully meet the peak as well as the energy demand in the country by optimal utilisation of the generation resources."
It was also hoped that the endeavour of the Ministry to achieve 24x7 power supply in the country would fructify sooner rather than later.
About the New Electricity Policy, it stated that the policy serves as a beacon light for the power sector as a whole and lays a coherent trajectory for its future growth and development.
It suggested that the New Electricity Policy may be finalised and notified at the earliest.
The panel noted that the National Power Training Institute has submitted that there are areas such as cyber security, the smart distribution sector, etc. where the shortage of trained manpower is being felt.
The committee opined that there is a need for a thorough review of the mandate and functioning of NPTI to rediscover its role in the rapidly changing power sector scenario.
Their budgetary allocations and performance should correspond to the ensuing requirements, it suggested.
The panel noted that there are ten states and union territories where aggregate technical and commercial losses, instead of decreasing, have rather increased during the last five years.
In Maharashtra, the AT&C losses, which were 14.38% in 2017–18, have jumped to 26.55% in 2020–21.
Similarly, Chandigarh had only 4% AT&C losses in 2017–18, but it increased to 11.89% in 2020–21.
In Nagaland and Jammu and Kashmir, AT&C losses are as high as 60%.
These figures do not augur well for the aim of the government to contain AT&C losses in the country to a level of 12–15%, it stated.
It suggested that the ministry urgently find out the reasons for the increase in AT&C losses in these states and help the concerned states and discoms make customised plans to arrest the deterioration of the condition.
The Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme envisages the installation of 25 crore smart meters at the consumer, DT, and feeder levels by the years 2025–2026.
Smart metering projects are envisaged to be implemented in design, build, finance, operate, and transfer modes through a public-private partnership.
It noted that so far, only 70 lakh smart meters have been installed, and out of this, only 10 lakh are pre-paid meters.
Considering the present pace of installation of smart meters, the target of installing 25 crore smart meters by the year 2025 seems to be a herculean task, it pointed out.
It suggested that the ministry should ensure that there is no constraint on the supply of technologically updated and high-quality smart meters in the country.
It noted that the fund utilization by the Ministry of Power during the first quarter, second quarter, third quarter, and fourth quarter of fiscal 2022–23 has been 8.78%, 24.92%, 20.2%, and 4.81% (up to Jan. 31, 2023) of the budget estimate of Rs 16,074.74 crore.
Even as per the revised estimate of Rs 13,106.58 for the year 2022–23, they still had a balance of Rs 3,667.37 crore (28% of the revised estimate) as of Jan. 31, it noted.
It also noted that the ministry, during the years 2021–22, also utilised as much as 63.5% of its BE and 52.8% of its RE in the last quarter, contrary to the laid-out guidelines.
It opined that the disciplined quarterly utilisation of funds, especially in the first quarter, greatly helps in the optimum utilisation of funds allocated for the financial year without resorting to ‘March Rush’ at the end of the fiscal, which may impair the implementation of programmes and schemes.
The Ministry of Finance and the Department of Economic Affairs have prescribed that each ministry or department prepare the monthly or quarterly plan.
It has also been stated that not more than 33% and 15% expenditure of budget estimates shall be permissible in the last quarter and last month of the financial year, respectively.