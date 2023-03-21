Panel Calls For Comprehensive Plan To Meet Power Demand Apart From Ad Hoc Arrangements

A parliamentary panel has asked the government to make a comprehensive plan to fully meet peak power demand apart from ad hoc arrangements in view of the projected high electricity demand of 230 GW in April this year.

The power ministry has taken many steps to meet the unprecedented high demand for power during this summer season, like the direction for all imported coal-based power plants to run at full capacity from March 16, 2023, to June 15, 2023.

Besides, the ministry has also asked domestic coal-based thermal plants to import coal for blending with domestic dry fuel to avoid shortages.

In its 35th report on Demand For Grants For 2023–24 from the Ministry of Power, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy noted that the ministry has stated that they are expecting a peak of 2.30 lakh megawatts during April 2023, therefore, necessary arrangements, including the running of gas-based power stations, have been made to meet the peak demand.