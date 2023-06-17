Pandora Papers: ED Seizes Rs 30-Crore Investments From Businessmen Brothers

"Vikram Swarup and Gaurav Swarup were the beneficiaries in bank accounts of Epsilon Enterprises Ltd., maintained with Standard Chartered Bank, Jersey and the Bank J. Safra Sarasin, Switzerland."

"Investigation found that the Swarup brothers were holding assets in the form of foreign exchange in these accounts, in contravention of Section 4 of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999," the ED said.