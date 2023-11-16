Pakistan May Seek Another IMF Bailout, Finance Minister Says

The International Monetary Fund headquarters in Washington, DC. Photographer: Samuel Corum/Bloomberg
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan needs more financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund and may seek another bailout from the multilateral lender, Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar told reporters Thursday.
The comment, which comes a day after the South Asian nation reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF for a $700 million payout under an existing program, highlights the magnitude of the crisis facing the country that’s going through economic and political turmoil. Pakistan has about $1 billion in dollar-denominated debt coming due next year after it holds elections scheduled for February.
“We need to continue with the IMF as our economy is still fragile and we will possibly seek another loan,” said Akhtar, who is part of a caretaker government.