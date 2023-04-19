Paint Companies To Log 10–12% Growth In Revenue This Fiscal: Crisil

Continuing healthy demand from construction, real estate and automobile sectors will help the paint sector register a 10–12% revenue growth this fiscal against an 18% estimated rise in the just-concluded fiscal, according to a report.

Volume expansion and the resultant cash generation will help paint companies maintain healthy balance sheets, which will also buffer credit profiles despite the rising capex, Crisil said in a report on Wednesday.

The top five companies have announced Rs 12,000 crore capex in 2023 and 2024 fiscals on the back of Rs 7,000 crore they incurred in the previous four fiscals. New players are expected to add nearly one-third of the total existing capacity of 4.2 billion litres by fiscal 2025-end, the report added.

Paint companies are likely to close FY23 with a robust 18% revenue growth, primarily led by higher realisations on the back of a 6% price hike during the year, along with the full impact of a 20% price hike affected in the third quarter of FY22.

Along with healthy volume growth, moderating crude-linked input prices will ensure operating margins to remain stable at 15–16% in fiscal 2024, almost similar to the last fiscal, the agency said in the report based on the five top companies that account for 90% of the Rs 65,000-crore industry or 4.2 billion litres annual capacity now.

The report also said their near debt-free balance sheets will support credit risk profiles despite all major paint companies being on an aggressive capex spree.