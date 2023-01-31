Pain Persists For One Category Of Auto Sales Rise In January, Say Analysts

Sales of automobiles are expected to rise strongly categories, barring two-wheelers, as demand remained robust and shortage of semiconductors eased in January, analysts said.

New launches and healthy order books aided car sales during the month even as transition to BS-VI phase-2 norms is likely to cause slight disruption in dispatches from dealerships, according to analysts.

The expected single-digit growth in sales of two-wheelers are largely driven by the demand in some areas due to the wedding season, they said.

However, it is reflective of the slowdown in two-wheeler sales from December after the festive season led to a bump in sales before losing steam yet again.

According to brokerage Motilal Oswal, the first half of the month was dull due to the inauspicious period, which ended on Jan. 15, but demand picked up in the second half.