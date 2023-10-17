Ad-Free Versions Of Facebook And Instagram Have One Audience In Mind: Regulators

Targeted advertising revolutionized the media business, made Meta one of the most valuable companies in the world and gave co-founder Mark Zuckerberg the kind of disposable income (net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index: about $120 billion) that’s allowed him to fashion himself into a leading philanthropist and part-time cage fighter. Users regularly complain that this type of advertising is creepy and distracting and that the data-hungry operations supporting it come with some downsides. Ad tracking causes users to disclose private information, often without realizing it, and the content recommendation algorithms that keep everyone scrolling through ads tend to also leave them angry and misinformed in the process. And so, for pretty much as long as there’s been social media, a steady stream of criticism has argued the entire system would work better if people could pay for the services they use instead of agreeing to tracking and targeting.