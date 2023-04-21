P&G Says Consumer Demand Is Stabilizing Despite Higher Prices

The outlook and quarterly results outpaced expectations in key metrics, highlighting that the US economic slowdown appears to be relatively contained even as elevated inflation restricts household spending. The Head & Shoulders shampoo manufacturer said total unit sales fell 3% in the quarter ended in March. That decline is less than what analysts expected and smaller than the one P&G posted the previous quarter. The volume of products sold increased in the US, Chief Financial Officer Andre Schulten said in an interview.