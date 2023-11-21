More Americans on Ozempic Means Smaller Plates at Thanksgiving

Food manufacturers and retailers — who normally enjoy robust sales during the holiday feasting season — are bracing for an impact that could extend far beyond one or two holidays. Walmart Inc. said in October that its shoppers taking weight-loss drugs were buying slightly less food. Steve Cahillane, the chief executive officer of Kellanova, maker of Pringles and Cheez-Its, told Bloomberg the company was studying the impact on dietary behaviors to be able to respond. Shares of Krispy Kreme Inc. were downgraded last month on concerns weight-loss drugs would reduce demand for their doughnuts.