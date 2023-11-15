Oyo's Proposed Rs 1,600 Crore Debt Prepayment To Improve Ebitda Leverage, Says Fitch

Hospitality unicorn Oyo's proposed Rs 1,600 crore, or about $195 million, debt prepayment using existing cash and free cash flow will improve its Ebitda leverage and interest coverage metrics, according to Fitch Ratings.

On Nov. 13, Oyo, registered as Oravel Stays Ltd., proposed a $195 million buyback of its high-cost $645 million, or about Rs 5,350 crore, term loan by seeking lenders’ consent to remove the covenant requiring maintenance of $100 million in cash in a collateral account and amend the minimum liquidity covenant to include a revolving credit facility of $25 million.

The company intends to use the freed-up cash, as well as some of its existing cash and free cash generation, to buy back $195 million in principal and reduce the outstanding term loan to $450 million, or about Rs 3,730 crore.

If the proposed transaction goes through, Fitch expects Oyo's debt to reduce by 30% and annual savings in interest costs of around $26 million.

"We believe that the potential transaction, along with sustained Ebitda growth, could improve Oyo’s Ebitda leverage to below five times, the threshold below which we may take positive rating action," it said in a note on Tuesday.

The transaction could see Oyo's cash and equivalents decline to around $80-90 million before rising to $100-120 million by the end of FY24. "We expect the company to generate positive free cash flow of $20–40 million in the second half of FY24. We believe that such a cash balance provides adequate buffers to meet business needs at Oyo’s current scale and profitability levels," Fitch said.

In May, the ratings firm revised the outlook on Oravel to 'positive' from 'stable'. "The positive outlook continues to reflect that Oyo remains on track to generate positive Ebitda on a sustained basis and deliver significant growth in FY24, benefiting from the demand recovery in the travel and tourism industry and a reduction in its operating costs," it said.

Fitch expects Oyo to generate Ebitda of around $100 million, or Rs 830 crore, in FY24, while the company itself sees Ebitda crossing $110 million.

In August, BQ Prime reported that IPO-bound Oyo is looking to clock about Rs 800 crore in adjusted Ebitda for FY24, according to a presentation by Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal.