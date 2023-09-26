OYO Set To Report Maiden Profit In Q2: Sources

Talking about future growth prospects, Agarwal said: "We see immense potential in future growth markets like the US & UK where we are dedicated to instilling confidence in our patrons and utilizing innovative technologies, such as contactless check-in, to cater to their evolving needs of the customer." He also informed that as per the just-released annual report, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 5,463 crore in FY23, up from Rs 4,781 crore in FY22, marking a nearly 14 per cent increase.