OYO Restarts Self-Operated Hotels, Targets 200 New Properties

Hospitality tech platform OYO on Tuesday said it has restarted self-operated hotels tagged as 'Managed by OYO' through the company's app and website and is seeking partnerships with real estate developers to identify properties for these hotels.

"As part of the program, OYO will secure annual to long-term management contracts on the revenue share basis of 200 premium hotels across Indian metros and give its top hotel operators an opportunity to leverage their expertise in maintaining operational excellence and high customer satisfaction," the company said.

OYO closed its self-operated hotel model in 2020, just before the start of the first wave of COVID-19, and is restarting after three years.