Oyo Pre-Files IPO Papers With SEBI

SoftBank-backed Oravel Stays Ltd.—the company that owns and operates Oyo Rooms—has pre-filed its initial public offering papers with SEBI today, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The hotel aggregator, led by Ritesh Agrawal, has chosen the confidential route this time, about three months after the market regulator returned the company's draft IPO documents.

Such a filing was recently done by Tata Play, which became the first Indian firm to opt for it after SEBI introduced the mechanism in October last year.