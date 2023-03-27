OYO Expects More Than Rs 5,700 Crore Revenue In FY23

Hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO estimates its revenue in FY23 to be more than Rs 5,700 crore, up 19% from Rs 4,780 crore it had recorded in FY22, according to Ritesh Agarwal, its founder and group chief executive officer.

At a town hall on Monday, Agarwal told employees of the firm that OYO is aspiring to reach an adjusted Ebitda of nearly Rs 800 crore in the next financial year.

Sustained growth in India, Indonesia, the U.S., and the U.K., relevant optimisation as well as synergies in its European vacation homes business, have led to better financials for the company, he said in a presentation at the gathering with employees.