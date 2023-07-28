Overnight Borrowing Facility With Corporate Bonds As Collateral Launched

What Is A Tri-Party Repo?

A repo, or repurchase agreement, is a form of short-term borrowing, usually on an overnight basis. In the daily course of business, financial institutions often find themselves short of funds. They usually turn to the overnight market to borrow these funds from other financial institutions that find themselves with a temporary surplus.

In a regular repo transaction, a lender gives money to a borrower, who provides collateral in exchange to cover the risk of default. This collateral is usually government security.

A tri-party repo usually involves a third entity called the tri-party agent. This institution acts as an intermediary between the borrower and the lender and provides services like the selection of collateral as well as payment and settlement.