Overnight Borrowing Facility With Corporate Bonds As Collateral Launched
The introduction of this new institution is aimed at deepening the corporate bond market.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday launched the AMC Repo Clearing Ltd. or ARCL, tasked with offering an overnight lending facility with corporate debt securities as collateral.
The facility that is currently used by financial institutions for their short-term borrowing needs is the Collateralised Borrowing and Lending Obligations, or CBLOs, which are tri-party repo trades cleared and settled by the Clearing Corporation of India. Here, though, government securities are used as collateral.
What Is A Tri-Party Repo?
A repo, or repurchase agreement, is a form of short-term borrowing, usually on an overnight basis. In the daily course of business, financial institutions often find themselves short of funds. They usually turn to the overnight market to borrow these funds from other financial institutions that find themselves with a temporary surplus.
In a regular repo transaction, a lender gives money to a borrower, who provides collateral in exchange to cover the risk of default. This collateral is usually government security.
A tri-party repo usually involves a third entity called the tri-party agent. This institution acts as an intermediary between the borrower and the lender and provides services like the selection of collateral as well as payment and settlement.
What’s The Change
The new facility will allow financial institutions to use corporate bonds as collateral rather than government securities, which should ideally create more liquidity in the corporate bond market.
At an event in Mumbai on Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said as much. The setting up of Limited Purpose Repo Clearing Corporation with the triparty repo services and the central counterparty services of the newly introduced AMC Repo Clearing are expected to offer better efficiency in collateral and settlement for its members, which will widen and deepen the corporate bond repo market, she said in a press release.