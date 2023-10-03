Over Three Crore Indians Expected To Switch To 5G Phones In 2023, Says Ericsson

"The study determined the 3.1-crore figure by surveying tech attitudes and affordability among users in India," Jasmeet Sethi, head of Ericsson ConsumerLab, said. "About half of those expected to switch plans will pay less than Rs 20,000 for a 5G device."

Sethi said 5G users in India outpace their global counterparts in daily engagement with apps. "On (an) average, Indian consumers spend two hours more per week than 5G users in early adopter markets such as the U.S., South Korea, and China."

He said 5G users in India stand out for their high engagement with apps, such as streaming videos in 4K/HD format, video calling, using AR apps, and mobile gaming.