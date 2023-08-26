Over 50 Crore Jan Dhan Accounts Opened, Total Deposits Cross Rs 2 Lakh Crore

More than 50.09 crore accounts have been opened under the PM Jan Dhan Yojana in the last nine years and the deposit balance swelled to over Rs 2.03 lakh crore, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was launched on August 28, 2014, with the aim to provide universal banking services through the opening of zero-balance bank accounts for every unbanked household, based on the guiding principles of banking the unbanked, securing the unsecured and funding the unfunded.