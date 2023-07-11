BQPrimeBusiness NewsOver 2 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed So Far For Assessment Year 2023-24
ADVERTISEMENT

Over 2 Crore Income Tax Returns Filed So Far For Assessment Year 2023-24

Over 2 crore income tax returns have been filed so far this year for the assessment year 2023-24.

11 Jul 2023, 7:19 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;<a href="https://unsplash.com/@kellysikkema?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Kelly Sikkema</a>/ <a href="https://unsplash.com/s/photos/income-tax?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText">Unsplash</a>)</p></div>
(Source: Kelly Sikkema/ Unsplash)

Over 2 crore income tax returns have been filed so far this year for the assessment year 2023-24.

In a tweet Income Tax department said over 2 crore ITRs for AY 2023-24 have already been filed till July 11, this year, as compared to 2 crore ITRs filed till July 20, last year.

"...taxpayers have helped us reach the 2 crore milestone 9 days early this year, compared to the corresponding period in the preceding year..." the I-T department tweeted.

The tax department also urged those, who haven't filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT